Chilean riot police clash with youths at the Los Heroes metro station in Santiago on Friday, Oct. 18, during protests against a fare increase. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Protests against a recent subway fare hike in Santiago de Chile turned into serious disturbances early on Saturday as acts of arson and vandalism shook the Chilean capital, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in the region and deploy troops in a bid to quell the unrest.

The country's president, Sebastian Piñera, said in the early hours of Saturday that the government had been compelled to impose the measure, which affects the province of Santiago and some nearby communes, to "ensure public order and the safety of public and private property." EFE-EPA