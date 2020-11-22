Melbourne (Australia), 22/11/2020.- People dine outdoors in Melbourne, Australia, 22 November 2020. The state of Victoria has started easing its coronavirus emergency restrictions by allowing people outdoors without wearing a mask for the first time in months. EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 22/11/2020.- People walk past a floral display at Crossley Street in Melbourne, Australia, 22 November 2020. The state of Victoria has started easing its coronavirus emergency restrictions by allowing people outdoors without wearing a mask for the first time in months. EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 22/11/2020.- People walk past Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia, 22 November 2020. The state of Victoria has started easing its coronavirus emergency restrictions by allowing people outdoors without wearing a mask for the first time in months. EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne (Australia), 22/11/2020.- People walk around Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, Australia, 22 November 2020. The state of Victoria has started easing its coronavirus emergency restrictions by allowing people outdoors without wearing a mask for the first time in months. EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Several Australian states on Sunday announced the easing of measures to contain Covid-19, after several weeks of little to no community transmissions or deaths from the disease.



In Victoria, the country’s most affected state since the pandemic broke out but which has not reported any local infections in 23 days, people will no longer be required to wear masks on the street, although they will still be required to in enclosed public places.



The Prime Minister of the state, Daniel Andrews, said that the measure would take effect from Monday. EFE-EPA



