Several Australian states on Sunday announced the easing of measures to contain Covid-19, after several weeks of little to no community transmissions or deaths from the disease.
In Victoria, the country’s most affected state since the pandemic broke out but which has not reported any local infections in 23 days, people will no longer be required to wear masks on the street, although they will still be required to in enclosed public places.
The Prime Minister of the state, Daniel Andrews, said that the measure would take effect from Monday. EFE-EPA
