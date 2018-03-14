Famous physicist Stephen Hawking (L) and his then wife Elaine (R) smile on the opening day of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2005 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Oct. 19, 2005 (reissued Mar. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS ROESSLER GERMANY OUT

British physicist Stephen Hawking died on Wednesday at the age of 76 at his home in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, his family said in a statement.

In the statement, accessed by EFE, Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said that the physicist passed away in peace at his home in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," said the statement.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," it added.

The family mentioned Hawking's "courage and persistence" and said his "brilliance and humor" had inspired people across the world.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever," the family said.

Hawking was a theoretical physicist, astrophysicist, cosmologist and science educator who suffered from a motor-neuron condition linked to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), diagnosed in 1963.

The disease aggravated with time until he was practically paralyzed and forced to communicate with a speech synthesizer, although this did not stop him from delving deeper into the secrets of the universe.

The scientist will go down in history as the creator of the "big bang" theory - a term he used to refer to the origin of space and time.

In a recent interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson for the National Geographic Channel show Star Talk, Hawking had said that there was nothing before the "Big Bang."

He had recently published an in-depth paper on black holes, an area where he carried out pioneering research throughout his life.

Hawking wrote "A Brief History of Time," an international bestseller which made him one of the most prominent names in science since Albert Einstein.

Despite his physical condition, which started to deteriorate when was 21, Hawking went on to live for more than half a century with a disease that often leads to a premature death.

Born in Oxford on Jan. 8, 1942, Hawking was one of the most influential figures in the world of science, not just as a theoretician and astrophysicist, but also as a popular science writer.