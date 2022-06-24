The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, during an interview with EFE to talk about the summit of the Atlantic Alliance that is being held in Madrid from June 28 to 30. EFE/NATO

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg expects the upcoming summit in Madrid to be “historic and transformative” as the alliance continues to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.

In an interview with Efe’s president, Gabriela Cañas, and the Spanish agency’s editor-in-chief, José Manuel Sanz Mingote, Stoltenberg also outlined how the alliance is preparing to welcome Finland and Sweden, looking to boost security on its southern flank, and working to ease the global food crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Question: In a few days you will be in Madrid to preside over one of the most important summits in Nato’s history, in the midst of a war — are all of the deals and decisions already agreed on?

Answer: No, not all the decisions are made but we are on track to have a really historic and transformative summit in Madrid, so this is really a summit I look forward to. It is going to be a summit that will be remembered and will be an important event in the history of Nato because we face a dangerous, more competitive world and therefore it is extremely important that all allies will now meet and make important decisions together in Madrid.

(...)