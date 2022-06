NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference during the second and last day of NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 30 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/ZIPI

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Russian president Vladimir Putin to put an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin should withdraw (his) forces and end this war immediately by stopping attacking a democratic and sovereign nation and causing so much suffering in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the conclusion of a summit in Madrid.

(...)