A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows a landslide filmed from President Rodrigo Duterte's helicopter during an aerial inspection of affected areas in the typhoon-hit province of Camarines Sur, Philippines, Jan. 4, 2019 (issued Jan. 5, 2019). EPA-EFE/REY BANIQUET/PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows a landslide filmed from President Rodrigo Duterte's helicopter during an aerial inspection of affected areas in the typhoon-hit province of Camarines Sur, Philippines, Jan. 4, 2019 (issued Jan. 5, 2019). EPA-EFE/REY BANIQUET/PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows a flooded house filmed from President Rodrigo Duterte's helicopter during an aerial inspection of affected areas in the typhoon-hit province of Camarines Sur, Philippines, Jan. 4, 2019 (issued Jan. 5, 2019). EPA-EFE/REY BANIQUET/PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 126 people have died and 26 are missing in floods, landslides and other incidents caused by storm Usman as it passed through the Philippines at the end of last year, officials said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Philippine agency that coordinates information during disasters, estimated the number of people affected at more than 675,000, with 75 injured.

Out of the total number of people affected, 58,000 remain in emergency shelters set up in the central and northern regions of the country which were most-severely affected. More than 9,500 homes were damaged.

The tropical storm made landfall in the central Philippines on Dec. 29.

Local authorities declared a state of calamity in Camarines Sur, a province in Bicol region, southeastern Luzon, and which has a population of almost 2 million.

The Philippines is hit by between 15 and 20 typhoons each year during the rainy season, which usually begins in May or June and ends in November or December.