A view of the beach in Kalamata hit by strong waves and heavy winds due to the passage of the 'Medicane Zorba', a hurricane-like Mediterranean storm, that rages in southern Peloponnese, Greece, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIKITAS KOTSIARIS

The powerful hurricane-like storm dubbed Zorba continued on Sunday to bring heavy rains to central and eastern Greece, but with less power, authorities reported.

The main damage took place Saturday in the Peloponnese peninsula on the southern mainland, cutting roads, flooding homes and commercial establishments and causing power outages after hitting the Peloponnese and some areas in the Attica region, which encompasses the capital Athens.

Roads were also flooded in Athens and in the periphery of the capital, with firefighting departments receiving hundreds of calls in different parts of the country to handle flooded ground floors in buildings or fallen trees blocking roads.

According to authorities in the Peloponnese, 14 boats sank due to high waves in several ports in the region, while at least eight others suffered considerable damage, but without injury or damage to the marine environment.

In the north of the Peloponnese, the main damage was in the Corinthian Gulf with flooding in many houses, the destruction of roads and problems with the electricity supply.

Weather forecasts predicted that storm Zorba is to leave Greece early Monday, and that there will still be heavy rains Sunday in eastern and central Greece, the island of Euboea, the Thessaly region, the northern and eastern Aegean islands as well as central and eastern Macedonia.

From the port of Piraeus next to Athens, three marine ferry routes had been restored toward the Cyclades islands, as well as some short routes in the Saronic Gulf.

Departures from the ports of Lavrio and Rafina, also in the capital region, remained closed.