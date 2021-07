A man looks at the damages of graves in the cemetery after flooding due to heavy rains on 24 July, in Dinant, Belgium, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of the damages to graves in the cemetery after flooding due to heavy rains on 24 July, in Dinant, Belgium, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of Christ amidst damages in the cemetery after flooding due to heavy rains on 24 July, in Dinant, Belgium, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An excavator clears the rubble after flooding due to heavy rains on 24 July, in Dinant, Belgium, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

People in the southern Belgian city of Dinant on Sunday continued cleaning up the damaged roads, cars, and garages harmed by heavy rain that hit several regions across the country. Authorities reported no casualties.

“I was watching videos on the internet and suddenly in less than a minute the whole street was flooded,” Alain told Efe, adding that he worked overnight to help his neighbors. EFE

drs/ta/lv