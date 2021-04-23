Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during clashes between Palestinian and Israeli police next to the Damascus gate of Jerusalem's old city, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police stand next to a burning barricade during clashes between Palestinian and Israeli police next to the Damascus gate of Jerusalem's old city, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian protesters react as the Israeli police use a water cannon during clashes between Palestinian and Israeli police next to the Damascus gate of Jerusalem's old city, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The emblematic Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City saw strong clashes Thursday between Palestinians and the Israeli police, after a week of tension since the beginning of Ramadan.

Police used anti-riot dispersal means for several hours to avoid concentrations of people in the main access to the Old City, a measure implemented since the beginning of Ramadan last week, fencing the steps to prevent people from sitting down. This has generated discontent among Palestinian residing in the area.

Security agents used water cannons and bombs, while Palestinians threw stones and other blunt objects.

Although official figures of those injured and detained were not released, a few dozen needed mostly minor attention, although some had to be transferred to hospitals in the area.

These incidents also coincide with an increase in violent episodes between Israeli and Palestinian residents of the city, some of which were disseminated in recent days through the social network TikTok. It has been used by Jewish ultra-nationalist movements to call for violent demonstration Thursday at the Damascus Gate, in occupied east Jerusalem.