Hundreds of people participate in a protest for Education, in Plaza Italia, popularly renamed Plaza Dignidad, in Santiago, Chile, 09 September 2022. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

A strong police deployment was seen Friday in the center of Santiago to disperse hundreds of secondary school students who demonstrated for the fourth consecutive day.

Throughout the day, marches were called on the Alameda and Avenida Providencia, two of the main thoroughfares in the center of the capital, and massive evasions in the Santiago Metro. EFE