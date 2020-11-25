A prominent Thai pro-democracy activist said Wednesday during a protest that the country’s monarchy is looking to restore its popularity by appearing more approachable to the people.
Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul made the remarks during an anti-government protest in Bangkok at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, of which Thai King Vajiralongkorn is the biggest shareholder.
“Now we can see that now the monarchy are so willing to get their popularity back by working through the people [taking] selfies with them or shaking hands with them. We’ve never seen that before. It looks like they are desperate to have their popularity,” she said. EFE-EPA
