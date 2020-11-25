Pro-democracy protesters flash the three finger salute during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters use mats as protection during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Thai police officer uses radio communications as he provides security in front of the building, the location where fire suppression chemicals were accidentally released at the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) building in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 March 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Police officers stand guard behind barbed wire barrier at the police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A prominent Thai pro-democracy activist said Wednesday during a protest that the country’s monarchy is looking to restore its popularity by appearing more approachable to the people.

Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul made the remarks during an anti-government protest in Bangkok at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, of which Thai King Vajiralongkorn is the biggest shareholder.

“Now we can see that now the monarchy are so willing to get their popularity back by working through the people [taking] selfies with them or shaking hands with them. We’ve never seen that before. It looks like they are desperate to have their popularity,” she said. EFE-EPA

