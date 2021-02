Myanmar honor guards stand during the parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Myanmar's Union Day in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A Myanmar army soldier stands guard during the parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Myanmar's Union Day in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

Medical doctors hold placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator holds a cut out of the defiant three-finger salute as others hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

At least one person was shot with a rubber bullet and arrests were reported as Myanmar on Friday witnessed possibly its largest protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.

On the public Union Day holiday at a peaceful demonstration at Mawlamyine University in Mon state, about 300 kilometers southeast of Yangon, a student was shot with a rubber bullet, an NGO worker from the city told EFE.

mya-nc-tw