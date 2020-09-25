Activists from various environmental groups take part in a protest against climate change in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Activists from various environmental groups take part in a protest against climate change in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An activist holds a placard during a protest against climate change in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Activists from various environmental groups take part in a protest against climate change in New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Sights sit in the ground at Parliament House during a student climate protest in Canberra, Australia, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sights sit in the ground at Parliament House during a student climate protest in Canberra, Australia, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A person takes part in 'Fund Our Futures Not Gas' climate rally in Sydney, Australia, 25 September 2020. Students and supporters taking part in a national day of protest to coincide with global rallies for a climate-led COVID-19 recovery. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of young student activists from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and India, on Friday held protests to demand action to stop the climate crisis as part of a worldwide Global Action Day.

In small groups and respecting safe distances due to COVID-19, schoolchildren in Australia led campaigns in cities such as Sydney, Melbourne or Perth under the slogan "Finance our future, not gas" in reference to the polluting energy policy of the Australian Government.