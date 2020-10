Thai protesters dressed in ancient style clothing flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai protesters confront police officers being ordered to leave as the Thai King's motorcade was scheduled to pass during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A protester holds a banner reading 'Judgement of the people, Prayut get out' during an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai protesters confront police officers during an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Student-led protests returned Wednesday to challenge authorities in Thailand with a demonstration to call for the government’s resignation and reforms to limit the power of the military and politics.

At least 14,000 officers were deployed in Bangkok to control protests expected to reach their peak in the late afternoon and prevent them from approaching an avenue where King Vajiralongkorn’s convoy is scheduled to pass.EFE-EPA

grc/lds