Riot police face students as they protest against reform plans in front of a high-school of Montpellier, southern France, 05 December 2018. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Students burn rubbish as they protest against reform plans in front of a high-school of Montpellier, southern France, 05 December 2018. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Students protest in Montpellier over reform of French education system

High school students in the southern French city of Montpellier on Wednesday took part in a protest against government reform plans affecting the country's secondary education qualification system, the Baccalauréat.

The protesters also shunned classes in solidarity with the so-called "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests), a nationwide protest movement against fuel tax hikes that has swept across the nation in recent weeks and turned violent at times.

A trash can was set on fire as part of Wednesday's student protest at Mermoz high school on Wednesday, an epa-efe photojournalist confirmed.

French radio network France Info said security forces members were forced to intervene on the morning when 250 students blocked the entrance to the school and tried to interrupt a tram line.

Five students were arrested, according to France Info.