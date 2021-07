Students, who were in quarantine due to the Covid-19 outbreak, board a bus outside Bellver hotel in Palma de Mallorca as they prepare to leave the hotel on Thursday to head to the port and airport of the Balearic capital to leave the island, some of them bound for Valencia. EFE/ATIENZA

Several students, who were quarantined due to the Covid-19 outbreak, wait on board the "bubble ship" for its departure to Valencia, this Thursday, in the port of Palma de Mallorca. EFE/Cati Cladera

Students, who were quarantined due to the Covid-19 outbreak, wait on board the "bubble ship" for its departure to Valencia, this Thursday, in the port of Palma de Mallorca. EFE/Cati Cladera

Some 118 Spanish students caught up in a Covid-19 super-spreader outbreak while celebrating the end of the school year in Mallorca ended on Thursday their quarantine after testing negative for the virus.

A total of 1,824 Covid-19 cases across Spain have been linked to the outbreak as crowds of students brought the virus back to the mainland after celebrating on the Balearic Island, a popular destination for party-packed end-of-school vacations. EFE

ja/jt/mp