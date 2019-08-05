A commuter (R) is forced by protesters to leave a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train station after arguing with demonstrators disrupting train services by preventing train doors from closing at the Diamond Hill MTR station in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Commuters argue with protesters on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train as demonstrators disrupt train services by preventing train doors from closing at the Diamond Hill MTR station in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) – flanked by Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung (L) and Financial Secretary Paul Chan (R) – speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester poses for the media while holding a placard reading: "For the sake of your children's future, can you go on strike for one day?'" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train as protesters disrupt train services at the Diamond Hill MTR station in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

A strike called in Hong Kong over the internet by workers from across 20 sectors left several subway lines non-functional and caused delays and cancellations of flights on Monday, adding one more twist to the ongoing political crisis sweeping over the special autonomous region.

Eight subway lines ceased operating entirely or in part on Monday morning, including the line connecting to the airport, where, at 10 am local time, 230 flights had been canceled and many others were delayed.

The situation left many passengers stranded on platforms and sidewalks early in the day, leading the Hong Kong authorities to urge companies to be lenient with those workers who arrived late.

"For staff who cannot report to work on time on account of conditions in road traffic or public transport services, employers should give due consideration to the circumstances of individual employees and handle each case flexibly," a labor department spokesperson said in a statement.

Thousands of people from around 20 sectors – including finance, the media and airlines – joined the strike, whereas a government official confirmed to EFE that many employees had asked for a day off on Monday or had reported sick.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, on her part, appeared at a tense press conference in which she said that violence had been on the rise and also commented on the strike.

“As a result of these widespread disruptions and violence, the great majority of Hong Kong people are now in a state of great anxiety,” she said, in reference to the protests' steady escalation in recent weeks.

“Some of them do not know whether they can still take some forms of public transport and others are being blocked on their way to work. The government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence,” she said.

In addition, Lam reiterated her intention of remaining in office and, in the face of criticism of police brutality, called for understanding regarding the pressure that law enforcement had to endure since the protests began nine weeks ago.

Lam, in a statement on Sunday in anticipation of the protests on Monday, had hoped that the demonstrators would comply with the law and respect the rights of other citizens while putting forward their demands.

Marches have been called for Monday in seven districts in the city starting at 1 pm local time.

With the city-wide strike, protesters seek to pressure the government to respond to a series of claims that originally consisted only of the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill, which, according to lawyers and activists, would have allowed Beijing access to fugitives who had sought refuge in the city.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy groups believe this would serve to gag critics and dissidents of the Communist regime.

Current demands include the complete withdrawal of the text, an in-depth investigation into police brutality in suppressing protests and the implementation of universal suffrage in the city.

The strike comes after an intense weekend of protests – the ninth in a row – that has left dozens of people arrested and saw several clashes between the most violent section of the demonstrators and the police, in which officers clad in heavy riot gear resorted to using tear gas.

The demonstrations began in early June and have led to broader demands on the democratic mechanisms of the city, whose sovereignty China regained in 1997 with a commitment to maintaining the legal framework and institutions established by the British until 2047.

Although Lam had announced in early July that the draft of the law was as good as dead, the protesters are not satisfied and continue to take to the streets every weekend. EFE-EPA

sl/sc/uw/dl