Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok delivers a statement at the German federal chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2020 (reissued 02 January 2022). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok stepped down more than two months after a military coup that subsequently reinstated him on Nov.21 after he signed a controversial pact with the army.

In a televised speech on Sunday night, Hamdok said he was resigning to pave the way for a smooth transition towards a democratic state.

“I have tried my best to stop the country from sliding toward disaster,” he said. EFE