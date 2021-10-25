Sudanese protesters build barricades on the roads as they chant during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters build barricades on the roads as they chant during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters chant near burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters hold placards reading 'no to overturning people's choices' (L) and 'free revolutionaries' (R) during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters hold national flag and chant during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday dissolved the country’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency amid reports of a coup attempt.

Al-Burhan made the announcement in a televised speech, hours after a group of soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and other government officials.

Earlier, the Sudanese information ministry said Hamdok’s whereabouts were unknown after he was arrested for refusing to support the coup leaders, instead urging people to peacefully “defend the revolution.”

In addition to Hamdok, "civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces. They have been led to an unidentified location," the ministry said.

