Madani Abbas Madani, a Sudanese protest leader from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), holds a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI

Madani Abbas Madani, a Sudanese protest leader from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), holds a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI

The military junta ruling Sudan and an opposition protest movement, Forces of Freedom and Change, early on Saturday reached an agreement to be signed in 48 hours on a constitutional declaration that will govern the country’s transitional period.

In July, the two parties signed a political deal for a three-year transitional period in Sudan.

Madani Abbas Madani, a representative from Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), said in a press conference that the agreement will be endorsed within the aforementioned period on a preliminary basis.

The declaration outlines the terms of the transitional period, in which the main opposition, led by the FFC, and the military are to take turns at the helm of the joint council for a period of three years and three months.

The military would lead for the first 21 months, while the opposition will take over for the remaining 18 leading up to fair and democratic elections.

Ebtisam Sanhory, another FFC representative, said that according to the declaration, Sudan is to have a Sovereign Council, a council of ministers and a legislative council.

He explained that a prime minister will preside over the council of ministers, to be appointed by the FFC and approved by the Sovereign Council.

The prime minister will name up to 20 ministers, who are to be ratified by the Sovereign Council, the highest body in the country formed from military and civilian members.

Both interior and defense ministers will be selected by military representatives from the Sovereign Council.

“The constitutional declaration for the transitional period will establish a parliamentary government system that is totally different from the previous ones in Sudan,” Sanhory explained.

Sudan is trying to rise above the instability caused by months of protests in December 2018 against the hike in the price of basic commodities.

Protesters spread across the country as thousands took to the streets in a rare display of defiance, calling for the resignation of al-Bashir.

The FFC has been since December last year leading the protests that left al-Bashir toppled down after holding power for some 30 years.

Al-Bashir, who took power after he led a coup in the oil-rich country in 1989, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April. EFE

az-sr-jlp/hi/jt