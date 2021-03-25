A handout photo made available by the Suez Canal Authority, shows the Ever Given container ship (L) in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 25 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

A handout photo made available by the Suez Canal Authority, shows the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 25 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

The Suez Canal Authority on Thursday temporarily suspended navigation through the waterway while efforts to refloat the Panama-flagged mega container ship Ever Given continued.

The 400-meter (1,312-foot) vessel ran aground after it was blown off course amid strong winds and low visibility during a dust storm on Tuesday as it made its way north up the waterway during its route from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that transit through the waterway, a crucial maritime route for the global oil supply, would be halted until the vessel can be refloated.

Dozens of ships are backlogged at the Red Sea southern entrance of the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean northern entrance as well as in the Great Bitter Lake, which acts as a passing lane between two sections of waterway, the Dubai-based Gulf Agency Company, a logistics firm, said.

The Suez Canal Authority said eight tug boats were “towing and pushing” the grounded vessel, which has a tonnage of 224,000 tons.