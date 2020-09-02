People are watching a public broadcast of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing his resignation during a televised news conference at prime minister's official residence, as they walk past at Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, 28 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Yoshihide Suga, the front runner to replace Shinzo Abe as the Japanese prime minister, formally announced Wednesday his candidacy to lead the ruling party and underlined that he would seek to continue the policies of his predecessor.

Suga, 71, has been Abe's right-hand man since 2012, serving as the Chief Cabinet Secretary, and will now seek to take over the reins of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), something that appears almost certain thanks to the political support he has received in recent days.EFE-EPA

