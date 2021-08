Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top, L) attends a news conference with chairman of the government's pandemic advisory panel Shigeru Omi (top, R) at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is experiencing his lowest hours, but it is the future of the powerful Liberal Democratic Party of Japan that could be at stake in the imminent general elections.

The controversial Olympics, the coronavirus, the economic recession and an electoral blow to the head of the governor of Yokohama city, where he amassed his political power, have put the absolute dominance of the almost eternal ruling party in Japan in doubt.EFE

