Fayez al-Sarraj, Chariman of Libya's Presidential Council, visits the scene of a suicide attack at Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Smoke was seen rising after a suicide attack at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Essam Zuber

A suicide bomb and gun attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and wounded several others at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in the capital Tripoli, official sources told EFE.

Witnesses told EFE that at least one suicide bombing took place during an attempt to assault the building by an armed group, and a large plume of smoke was visible in the city center.

"The security guards who (were at) the entrance started a shootout with the assailants that lasted several minutes, and there was a loud explosion in the middle of the attack," a witness, who preferred not to be identified, explained.

The headquarters was evacuated while security forces pursued the attackers through the streets, electoral commission spokesperson Khaled Omar said.

There was no report as to fate of the assailants.

The attack came two days after the international community gave its support to Libya's electoral process by sending United Nations special envoy Ghassan Salame to the North African country.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, the first of its kinds in months to target Tripoli.

Libya has been beset by divisions and war since 2011, when the United States led a military intervention to overthrow Col. Muammar Gaddafi.

At present, two rival governments are fighting for power in Libya, one backed by the UN in Tripoli and the other in the east under Gen. Khalifa Haftar, and both are fighting against terror groups that have a presence in significant parts of the country.