Fayez al-Sarraj, Chariman of Libya's Presidential Council, visits the scene of a suicide attack at Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Policemen inspect the scene of a suicide attack at Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Policemen inspect the scene of a suicide attack at Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A general view of the scene of a suicide attack at Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC), Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Smoke was seen rising after a suicide attack at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Essam Zuber

A suicide bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 16 people and wounded 19 others at the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission in this capital, security personnel told EFE.

The head of central security in Tripoli, Mohamad al-Damedja, told EFE that the attack was the work of three alleged members of the Libyan branch of the Islamic State terror organization, two of whom detonated explosive devices that they apparently had attached to their bodies.

The third attacker was shot by security agents outside the electoral commission building, al-Damedja added.

Before detonating their bombs, the attackers managed to set fire to the building and shoot three security officers, another security source told EFE.

The attack has been claimed by the Libyan branch of IS in a statement released on its local digital platform Wilayat Tarabulus (Province of Tripoli) as well as in the Islamic State's global magazine Amaq.

The attack comes after the international community gave its support to Libya's electoral process by sending United Nations special envoy Ghassan Salame to the North African country.

The UN-supported Government of National Accord in Tripoli, the Libyan Fatwa House and Salame all expressed their condemnation of the terror attack.

Libya has been beset by divisions and war since 2011, when Col. Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.

At present, two rival governments are fighting for power in Libya, the Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the other in the east under Gen. Khalifa Haftar, and both are battling terror groups that have a presence in significant portions of the country.