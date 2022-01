Suicide attack leaves Somali government spokesman wounded in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Somalia), 16/01/2022.- A destroyed car pictured in the aftermath of an explosion on a road in the capital caused by a suicide bomber targeting Somalia'Äôs government spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu in Mogadishu, Somalia, 16 January 2022. Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu was rushed to hospital injured, the state-run Somali news agency, reports, whilst the suicide bomber died. (Mogadiscio) EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME