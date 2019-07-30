A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Department of Information shows Malaysia's new king, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, holding a keris, a traditional Malay dagger, on the throne during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAIFUL NIZAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The new King of Malaysia, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah salutes during the welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan.31, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Department of Information shows honor guards saluting during an event to mark the coronation of Malaysia's new king, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAIFUL NIZAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Department of Information shows Malaysia's new king, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (L) and Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Al-Marhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj (R) sitting during his coronation at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAIFUL NIZAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Sultan of Pahang, Abdullah Ahmad Shah, was on Tuesday crowned the 16th king of Malaysia for the next five years under the country’s rotating monarchy system after his proclamation as the monarch in January following an unexpected abdication by his predecessor.

In an ostentatious ceremony at Kuala Lumpur's National Palace, the monarch's official residence, the 60-year-old sultan wore a traditional black regalia with gold embroidery.

The sultan and his wife were welcomed into the palace with a red carpet leading into the rooms, and formally ascended the throne in front of 700 invitees, in a ceremony laden with symbolism and amid the sound of flutes and drum beats.

The new king, in his first speech after the coronation broadcast live on television, promised to promote unity and tolerance among all races and religions in the country.

The event was attended by seven of the remaining eight sultans of Malaysia, as well as representatives of the federal government, the 13 states and three territories that make up the nation.

Shah's appointment came after Muhammad V, Sultan of Kelantan, 49, surprised everyone by announcing his abdication on Jan. 6 without giving any reason for it, after just two years on the throne.

The abdication took place after Muhammad V was reported to have married 25-year-old Russia’s beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, at a secretive ceremony in Moscow last November. News of their divorce was made public earlier this month.

Malaysia practices the system of a constitutional monarchy. According to its constitution, the king, who represents the country at official events, is elected every five years from among the nine Sultans on a rotational basis.

The system has been in practice since Malaysia's independence from the United Kingdom in 1957 but the lineage of sultans dates back to Malay Sultans of the 15th century.

The king, also the commander-in-chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces, is revered as the patriarch of the Malay ethnic group by Malay Muslims, who represent 60 percent of the country's population. EFE-EPA

