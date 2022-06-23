European Union leaders were gathering in Brussels on Thursday for a crunch European Council summit where they are expected to approve Ukraine’s application to become a candidate to join the bloc.
The leaders will also discuss the accession of Moldova, which also applied to join in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
EC president Charles Michel said the summit was being held at a “decisive moment” for the EU, which would have to make “a geopolitical choice” that would decide Europe’s outlook.
“I am confident that we will grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova and express a clear and strong European perspective,” he told reporters upon his arrival.
