Brussels (Belgium), 23/06/2022.- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022.

Brussels (Belgium), 23/06/2022.- (L-R) European Council President Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk prior the start of an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022.

Brussels (Belgium), 23/06/2022.- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrives for an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022.

Brussels (Belgium), 23/06/2022.- (L-R) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo talk prior the start of an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022.

Brussels (Belgium), 23/06/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) prior the start of an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022.

European Union leaders were gathering in Brussels on Thursday for a crunch European Council summit where they are expected to approve Ukraine’s application to become a candidate to join the bloc.

The leaders will also discuss the accession of Moldova, which also applied to join in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EC president Charles Michel said the summit was being held at a “decisive moment” for the EU, which would have to make “a geopolitical choice” that would decide Europe’s outlook.

“I am confident that we will grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova and express a clear and strong European perspective,” he told reporters upon his arrival.

