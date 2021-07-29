Lee Sunisa of the US competes on the Balance Beam in the Women's All-Around final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the USA during the victory ceremony of the Women's All-Around final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the USA (C), silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (R), bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova of Russia (L) pose for a selfie picture during the victory ceremony of the Women's All-Around final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Team USA’s Suni Lee clinched the gold medal in the women’s individual artistic all-around final on Thursday as Simone Biles watched on from the sidelines having withdrawn from the event to focus on her mental health.

Lee, 18, became the fifth consecutive American to secure gold in the Olympic discipline, holding off Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who with the silver became Latin America’s first-ever female medalist in artistic gymnastics, and Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who took bronze.EFE

nam-jt/ks