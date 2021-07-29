Team USA’s Suni Lee clinched the gold medal in the women’s individual artistic all-around final on Thursday as Simone Biles watched on from the sidelines having withdrawn from the event to focus on her mental health.
Lee, 18, became the fifth consecutive American to secure gold in the Olympic discipline, holding off Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who with the silver became Latin America’s first-ever female medalist in artistic gymnastics, and Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who took bronze.EFE
