A family of Rams fans takes a selfie in front of the SoFi Stadium from behind the fence erected all around the venue where the 56th Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, in Inglewood, California, USA, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

(L-R) Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Boselli, Green Bay Packers Safety LeRoy Butler, New England Patriots Richard Seymour, NFL coach Dick Vermeil and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young, laugh as they attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ahead of the 56th Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, USA, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JOHN MABANGLO

American Football fans walks along the fence erected around SoFi Stadium where the 56th Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, in Inglewood, California, USA, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Fans look at Los Angeles Rams jerseys at the NFL shop at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

With just three days to go before the Super Bowl final between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL championship is expected to pour $ 477 million into the LA economy, the city’s authorities estimate.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said Monday that the event will bring jobs and boost the hospitality sector which has suffered enormously as a result of pandemic restrictions.

The Super Bowl game is the unquestionable star of the show, but there are many fringe events taking place, and the Super Bowl Experience, an amusement park for NFL fans which last week alone recorded a footfall of 40,000, stands out as a top choice.

Tickets for the Sunday game have reached stratospheric prices.

