With just three days to go before the Super Bowl final between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL championship is expected to pour $ 477 million into the LA economy, the city’s authorities estimate.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said Monday that the event will bring jobs and boost the hospitality sector which has suffered enormously as a result of pandemic restrictions.
The Super Bowl game is the unquestionable star of the show, but there are many fringe events taking place, and the Super Bowl Experience, an amusement park for NFL fans which last week alone recorded a footfall of 40,000, stands out as a top choice.
Tickets for the Sunday game have reached stratospheric prices.
(...)