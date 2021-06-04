Chelsea fans stage a demonstration against the European Super league before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC in London, Britain, 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

The creation of a European ‘Super League’ to rival the Champions League and the subsequent potential exclusion from Uefa competitions hanging over Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have made it to the European Court of Justice as a legal case that could upend EU law with ramifications deeper than those of the Bosman ruling.

Whereas the famous 1995 ruling that made EU footballers equal in legal terms to regular workers “only” brought about the liberalization of the labour market, the courtroom battle over the Super League will encompass the whole multimillionaire business that controls European football.

The Super League dossier could transcend competition law and even call into question the scope of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union in relation to sports, according to multiple experts who have laid out various scenarios on how the case could play out.

After announcing the conception of the Super League in April, its 12 founding clubs — Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, in addition to the aforementioned trio — all requested protection from the commercial court of Madrid.

The defense of the Super League is led by the Clifford Chance law firm, with assistance from Belgian expert Martin Hissel and from the Roca Junyent external adviser Jean-Louis Dupont, the mind behind the Bosman and the Meca-Medina rulings.

(...)