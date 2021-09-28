A file picture shows an exhibition of the Japanese video game giant Nintendo in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/FILE/ Kiyoshi Ota

Japan's Nintendo Tuesday announced the expansion of the Super Nintendo World in the Universal Studios theme park to include a new area themed after Donkey Kong.

The new area will open in 2024.

“The area will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food. Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live,” the gamesmaker said in a statement.

The new attraction will add to the "Super Mario" themed area opened at the park in March after several delays due to the pandemic.

The statement said the new area would be a “gamechanger” with a blend of innovative technology and a globally popular approach to theme park entertainment of Universal.

With the addition of the Donkey Kong area, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan would increase by approximately 70 percent.

(...)