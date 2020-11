Super typhoon Goni, with winds of 225 kmph and gusts of up to 280 kmph, made landfall Sunday in the north of the Philippines, where up to 1 million people have been evacuated before the year’s biggest tropical storm.

Authorities have warned of the danger of torrential rains, floods and landslides on the island of Luzon, where the capital is located and the most affected by COVID-19, which has caused more than 380,000 cases and 7,221 deaths in the country. EFE-EPA

fil-grc/lds