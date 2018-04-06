Brazilian Senator and President of the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, speaks with the press after meeting with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the Lula Institute, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A judicial order giving Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva less than 24 hours to report to prison after the Supreme Court turned down his bid to remain free pending appeals of his corruption conviction evokes the era of the 1964-1985 military regime, the head of Lula's party said Thursday.

"It is an act of violence without precedent in our democratic history," Workers Party (PT) chair Gleisi Hoffman said in a message posted on social media.

It was after midnight Wednesday when the Supreme Court voted 6-5 to reject a defense motion that sought to keep Lula out of jail until he has exhausted all appeals.

Though observers expected authorities to wait until next week before ordering the former head of state to prison, the judge who handed down the original conviction issued a decree late Thursday giving Lula until 5 pm Friday to turn himself in.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003-2011, remains the country's most popular politician and leads in the polls ahead of the Oct. 7 presidential election,

The PT will stick with Lula as its presidential candidate regardless of his legal situation, Hoffman said earlier Thursday after meeting with the head of state, his legal team and leading allies such as his successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, ousted by Congress in 2016 for allegedly violating budget laws.

Hoffman blasted Sergio Moro, the judge who has spearheaded the case against Lula and presided over his initial trial.

Moro, she said, is "a judge armed with hate and rancor, without evidence" pursuing "a prosecution without a crime."

The PT leader called on party members and supporters to rally Thursday night at the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, where Lula began his political career in the 1970s as a labor militant challenging the military regime.

Originally set for Friday evening, the event was rescheduled after Mora ordered Lula to jail.

Lula was convicted in July 2017 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Brazilian construction company OAS obtain lucrative contracts from state oil company Petrobras.

On Jan. 24, an appeals court in the southern city of Porto Alegre voted unanimously to uphold that earlier verdict and increase Lula's prison sentence to 12 years and one month.

That same court on March 26 rejected Lula's appeal of its own earlier decision.

The case against Lula, who denies any wrongdoing, is based largely on plea-bargained testimony from people already convicted as part of the sprawling investigation into the $2 billion Petrobras scandal.