A file picture shows a newborn baby in a maternity hospital's basement used as a bomb shelter, during air raid alert, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Miami-based organization Saturday said it rescued a surrogate baby from a hospital in Kyiv seven days after his birth in the war-ravaged Ukraine.

The baby, named Aari, has been safely handed over to its Canadian parents on the border with Poland, said the Project Dynamo, an American civilian and ally rescue non-profit based in Tampa.

The non-profit, a coalition of US veterans and civilians, carried out the operation "Gemini 3" in two days.EFE