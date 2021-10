A person holds leaflets of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with the picture of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign for the Oct.31 general election, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to win majority in the forthcoming general elections, according to the latest polls.

Surveys conducted by the Japanese media in the final stretch of the election campaign indicate that the LDP and its coalition partner, the Buddhist party Komeito, they will win at least 50 percent of the 465 seats of the lower house in the Oct.31 elections. EFE

ahg/sc