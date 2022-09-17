A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as a convoy of military vehicles stops on a road in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 17 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ANASTASIA VLASOVA

A family from a recently liberated village in the Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has denounced in remarks to Efe cases of torture and book burning during the Russian occupation.

“If only I knew what would happen, I wouldn’t have come here,” Marina Rubezhanska says in a telephone conversation from the village of Malyi Burluk, located in the very northeast of the Kharkiv oblast. “Living under bombs would be much better that under Russian occupation.”

A resident of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, she thought it would be safer to stay in the village where both of her parents live.

Marina moved there days after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, when Kharkiv became the target of heavy shelling and airstrikes.

(...)