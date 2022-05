An archive image of the provincial court of Bizkaia in Spain, 21 February 2022. EFE/FILE/Miguel Toña

Suspect accused of up to 8 murders in Spain held by police

A suspect wanted in connection to the alleged murder of up to eight men lured to their death via dating applications is being held in custody after turning himself in, police told Efe Friday.

The suspect, named as Colombia-born Nelson David M.B., 25, handed himself over to regional police in the border town of Irun, in Spain’s Basque Country, after seeing media reports that he was the subject of an arrest warrant.

He denies the accusations against him.

(...)