Shinji Aoba, the suspected Kyoto Animation Co. studio attacker, is transported on a stretcher into Fushimi Police Station in Kyoto, Japan, 27 May 2020 after his arrest. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect in an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people in July last year, following his sufficient recovery from burn injuries.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shinji Aoba, has been hospitalized for the past 10 months after he sustained life-threatening burns in the attack, which also injured another 33 people. EFE-EPA