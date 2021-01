The president of the Niger Independent Electoral Commission Idrissa Issaka announces provisional results of the presidential and legislative elections in Niamey, Niger 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/SOULEYMANE AG ANARA

Suspected Islamist gunmen have killed at least 50 civilians and wounded nearly 20 in simultaneous attacks on two villages in Niger, authorities said on Sunday.

The latest in a series of militant attacks in the landlocked Sahel nation's troubled western Tillaberi region took place on Saturday near the border zone with neighboring Mali.

The attack came as election officials announced results for the first round of Niger's presidential vote held last Sunday. EFE-EPA