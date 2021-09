German authorities on Thursday detained a 96-year-old alleged former Nazi concentration camp secretary who fled her retirement home to avoid the opening day of her trial for charges of aiding the mass murder of over 11,000 people.

Irmgard Furchner left her retirement home in Quickborn, in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, Thursday morning and took a taxi to a metro station, German media reported. EFE

egw/jt/ks