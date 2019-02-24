A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft during a display flight at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

A suspected attempt to hijack an aircraft in Bangladesh was foiled on Sunday and the plane in question has made an emergency landing in the south of the country, officials told EFE.

The aircraft, which belongs to Bangladeshi carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, had been on its way to Dubai from the capital Dhaka when it was forced to carry out the emergency procedure.

"A Biman flight traveling to Dubai made an emergency landing in Chittagong," secretary of the civil aviation ministry, Mohibul Haque, told EFE.

He said all the passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane.

"The hijacker has been defeated by the army commando operation," Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ibn Zayed, director of Inter-Services Public Relations told EFE. "The situation is under complete army control."

There had been 143 passengers on board flight BG 147 on Sunday, according to Mokabbir Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"The plane was supposed to land in Chittagong as part of its regular schedule," Hossain told EFE. "Before landing, the crew members requested for emergency evacuation as they suspected the behavior of a passenger."

Hossain said the passenger had been removed from the plane.

Local authorities said all the passengers who had been on board the aircraft were safe.

Air Vice Marshal M Naim Hassan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, told the press that flight operations had returned to normal.

"We will investigate why it has happened, so far I know he (the suspect) was injured, so I far I know he was carrying an arm (weapon) and a bomb was tied on his body," Hassan said.

Back in 2017, Bangladeshi police arrested a pilot who worked for the airline over an alleged plot cooked up with several Islamist militants with the aim of hijacking or crashing an airplane.

The pilot's arrest came a year after the worst terror attack to ever have been carried out on Bangladeshi soil.

In July 2016, five armed militants stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka where they took hostages.

The attack lasted about 12 hours and ended in the deaths of 22 civilians, most of them foreigners.

Among the victims were nine Italian citizens, seven Japanese people and one Indian.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror organization, though the government ruled out the terror group's presence in the country and instead attributed the atrocity to a faction of the Bangladeshi terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Between 2013 and 2016, Bangladesh suffered a wave of Islamist attacks, including the killing of members of religious minorities, foreigners, activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community, intellectuals and bloggers who were critical of fundamentalism.