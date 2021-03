Forensic policemen work in front of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of an explosion, in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, 28 March 2021. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS

Forensic policemen carry a body bag in front of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of an explosion, in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, 28 March 2021. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS

Police officers stand guard near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the aftermath of an explosion in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, 28 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DAENG MANSUR

At least 14 people were injured on Palm Sunday in what police described as a suspected suicide bombing at a Catholic cathedral on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The explosion occurred in Makassar at around 10.20 am after two people pulled up to the church's entrance on a motorbike, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said. EFE-EPA