Former Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina 16 December 2019, after extradition from Paris to be tried in his country for the disappearance of a student in 1976, during the last military dictatorship. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina 16 December 2019, after extradition from Paris to be tried in his country for the disappearance of a student in 1976, during the last military dictatorship. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina 16 December 2019, after extradition from Paris to be tried in his country for the disappearance of a student in 1976, during the last military dictatorship. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina 16 December 2019, after extradition from Paris to be tried in his country for the disappearance of a student in 1976, during the last military dictatorship. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Former Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina 16 December 2019, after extradition from Paris to be tried in his country for the disappearance of a student in 1976, during the last military dictatorship. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An Argentine ex-police officer arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday to stand trial over the disappearance of a student during the country’s dictatorship.

Mario Sandoval was allegedly one of the most notorious torturers of the Argentine military regime in the 1970s.