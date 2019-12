Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The two suspects who died in a shootout after allegedly killing a police detective and three civilians in Jersey City, New Jersey, specifically targeted the Jewish supermarket where a long-running gun battle occurred, city authorities said Wednesday.

Jersey City's mayor, Steven Fulop, and public safety director, James Shea, make their remarks to reporters in a morning press conference across the street from the kosher grocery store.