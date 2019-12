Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) appears before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL ALTERNATIVE CROP

People hold banners in support of the Rohingya Muslim minority outside the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) appears before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

People hold banners in support of the Rohingya Muslim minority outside the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday arrived at the International Court of Justice in The Hague for a hearing on allegations that the Burmese army carried out genocide against the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian nation.

The case was brought to the tribunal, also known as the World Court, by The Gambia, a tiny, predominantly Muslim nation in West Africa with the backing of all 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.