Abubacarr Tambadou (2-R front, seated), minister of justice of The Gambia, and Aung San Suu Kyi (C), Myanmar State Counselor, on the second day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Peace Palace, The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Nobel prize winner and the de facto leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday defended her country's military over genocide allegations against the minority Rohingya in the International Court of Justice.

The Gambia, a West African state, filed a case against Myanmar at the ICJ in The Hague accusing the country of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, which was ratified by the Southeast Asian country in 1956. EFE-EPA