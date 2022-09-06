Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted leader who has been in prison since the 2021 military coup, has suffered a new setback after losing a legal battle to hold onto her colonial villa, which has become a symbol of democracy in the troubled nation.

Although she has not lived in the house for a decade, the elegant villa on the edge of Inya Lake in Yangon was where Suu Kyi endured three decades of house arrest.

The ruling in August by the junta-controlled Supreme Court has not deprived her of her share of the property on 54-56 University Avenue but allows her older brother Aung San Oo, a United States resident, to sell the home without her consent.

(...)