Police block the road heading to the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A handout photo made available by the Military True News Information Team shows Myanmar Acting President Myint Swe (C), Military Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaingg, (3-L), and other military members of the National Defence and Security Council attending a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Military True News Information H HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Myanmar’s ousted ruling party demanded Tuesday that the army immediately release all those it detained, including their leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a day after a coup d'etat brought down the country’s civilian government.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) also said in a Facebook statement that the military should respect the result of the November general elections, where Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory by claiming 83 percent of parliamentary seats.EFE-EPA

mk-nc/lds