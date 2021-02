Myanmar people gather in front of a closed COVID-19 test center at downtown area after Myanmar's military took control of the country, in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

The exterior view of Yangon City Hall which is under the control of the Myanmar military, in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (C) waves to the media as he inspects a new warship during the welcoming ceremony of new warships and a submarine (used by the Indian Navy) marking the Myanmar Navy's 73rd anniversary at a Navy Jetty of Thilawa Port Terminal in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 December 2020 (reissued 01 February 2021). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO/FILE

Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (C) arrives to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2019 (reissued 01 February 2021). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (C), wearing a protective face mask, leaves after delivering a speech during a donation ceremony by Myanmar military for the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 July 2020 (reissued 01 February 2021). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi wearing a Girl Scout uniform looks on during her swearing-in ceremony as chief of Myanmar scouts at the Yangon University Diamond Jubilee Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 July 2019 (reissued 01 February 2021). EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING/FILE

Myanmar people line up in front of a ATM machine of a closed bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned Monday’s military coup and told people not to accept the putsch, hours after she was arrested and the army’s commander-in-chief was granted power.

The former de-facto leader’s statement came after Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, 64, took control of the country following the declaration of a yearlong state of emergency.EFE-EPA

